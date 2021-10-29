National Symbol of Remembrance: Poppy campaign begins in Waterloo Region

Every year on the last Friday of October, the poppy makes its return to our coats and jackets.

Friday also marks the beginning of the annual Poppy Campaign.

To commemorate, ceremonies were held in Waterloo and in Guelph at the Royal Canadian Legion, where the Poppy Flag was raised and poppies were pinned to lapels for the first time.

The poppy is the national symbol of Remembrance, honouring those who fought in the war and remembering those who died in the line of duty.

“When you wear the poppies, you remember those Canadians,” Major Alex Prentice said, who fought in Afghanistan from 2006 to 2007. “It’s our pleasure to serve. It’s kind of a mix bag, on one side its very rewarding professionally. On the other side, it’s the reality of where you are and what you’re doing.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the poppy. The red flower was the inspiration from the infamous poem “In Flanders Field,” written by Guelph man Col. John McRea in 1915.

“We are talking to you from the home of John McRae. His influence due to the poem in Flanders Field was greatly felt after the First World War,” said David Thompson with the Royal Canadian Legion Colonel John McRae Memorial Branch 234.

A French woman, inspired by the poem, came up with the idea to create symbolic fabric poppies that could be sold to the public. The first Canadian Poppy Day was held on November 11, 1921.

Over the next two weeks, boxes of poppies will be in stores, banks, schools and local businesses for members of the public to pick up. Covid-19 protocols will be in place.

The Legion said while poppies are free, any donation is appreciated as money made through the campaign will go to support local veterans.