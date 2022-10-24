National Teen Driver Safety Week in Sudbury wraps up
Greater Sudbury Police Services partnered with Public Health Sudbury & Districts and Ontario Provincial Police to support safe driving habits as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week.
It's an initiative by the injury prevention organization, Parachute. The focus this year is on distracted driving.
Parachute says on its website, drivers who text while driving are up to six times more likely to be involved in a crash.
Police officers, including constable Kathryn Howard and youth safety coordinator Meghan Lamothe attended Sudbury-area high schools from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21 and issued ‘positive tickets’ to students who demonstrated safe driving habits.“We’d like to thank young drivers who make the responsible choices to drive sober, obey the speed limit, wear their seatbelt and keep their attention on the road,” police said in social media posts on Friday.
The tickets give the drivers the opportunity to win one of three $500 gift cards. Drivers have until Nov. 1 to submit their ticket stubs to Parachute to have their names entered in the draw.
“Always drive safely. Never let one poor decision ruin your life and future,” added police.
