National wakeboarding team members honing craft near Clinton, Ont.

Liam Brearley is one of two members of Canada’s National Wake Boarding team who are spending their summer honing their craft at an old gravel pit near Clinton, Ont.

“Living five minutes away from the park makes it so accessible. We can come here every day and ride wherever we want. We work here, so we get ride after hours, too,” said Brearley.

Brearley and Riley Dillon don’t hail from Huron County, but they’ve been brought here by Andy Oke, the owner and operator of the new Bluestone Wake Park.

The national team members work at the water park, while honing their craft and training the next generation of Canadian wake boarders.

“We’re still young ourselves, but we definitely want to grow the sport,” said Dillon, who hails from Newmarket, but is spending his summer working and training at Bluestone.

Oke ran a wake boarding business at an inland lake near Bayfield for the past eight years before moving it to this old gravel pit on Telephone Road near Clinton, Ont. this spring.



“It’s an old gravel pit. Decommissioned for quite some time. It just sort of sat as the property owner’s vacant, beautiful oasis. I approached them and they were down for the idea and we’re working together on getting this built back up,” Oke told CTV News.

Along with an inflatable water park and area for paddle boarding or kayaking, Oke is aiming to create a water sport destination, in an otherwise unused, man-made lake.

“Cable wake boarding compared to being behind a boat, is so much easier to learn. You get that upwards pull, versus that drag through the water behind a boat. We’ve never had anybody not get up [onto the board],” he said.

Bluestone could be home to future Olympians as wake boarding is continually being short-listed to be added to the Summer Games.

“If you’ve noticed at the last Olympics, new youth oriented sports have really come onto the scene, like skateboarding, snow boarding and surfing. So, I think wake boarding is kind of the next big thing and we should probably see it coming into the Olympics in the near future,” said Dillon.

And if that happens, Huron County will have played a part in their Olympic wake boarding dream.