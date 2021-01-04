With the holidays at an end, lights and decorations come down and Christmas trees start to shed their needles — here's how you can recycle that retired tree.

For those who decorated their homes with a real tree this holiday season, Windsor-Essex municipalities are starting to collect the Christmas staple through curbside pick-up days and public drop-offs.

Trees should be free of decorations, skirts, nails, or plastic snow as they will not be able to be shredded with this.

In Windsor, the city asks residents to look for the Christmas tree symbol on their waste collection calendar for this month. It will indicate the yard waste day to put your tree on the curb for pick-up.

LaSalle residents can drop off their trees natural trees at River Canard Park, Gil Maure Park, Optimist Park, Heritage Park, Vince Marcotte Parl or the Public Works building.

Amherstburg will collect trees on curbsides Monday, Jan. 4 and Monday, Jan. 11.

The Town of Tecumseh will start picking up trees on Jan. 11, residents can leave their trees out on their scheduled collection day before 7 a.m.

Lakeshore residents are asked to recycle their trees by disposing of them at one of the drop off locations. Residents can take their trees to the Comber Community Centre, Centennial Park, Fire Station #2 on Lakeshore Road 203 or Woodslee Memorial Park until Jan. 31.

Essex residents have until Jan. 30 to drop off their tree at one of the designated drop-off locations which include the Co-An Park parking lot, Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre, and the Kinsmen Field House Parking Lot.

The Municipality of Leamington will hold Christmas tree collection days on Monday, Jan. 4 and Tuesday, Jan. 5. Residents are asked to have their trees out at the curb before 7 a.m.

Kingsville residents are asked to drop off their trees at either the Kingsville Arena, Linden Beach Dog Park, Ruthven Library, Ridgeview Park or Lakeside Park.

According to the City of Windsor, most Christmas tree farms will plant three seedlings in spring for each one tree that is harvested. Trees recycled after the holidays will be run through a chipping machine and used for mulch or compost throughout the municipalities.