Natural gas leak closes down area of Talbot south of Oxford
Emergency crews are on the scene of a natural gas leak in central London, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, a natural gas leak has closed down Talbot Street south of Oxford Street.
Oxford Street at Talbot Street was closed temporarily to the public earlier in the afternoon due to the leak, but traffic and pedestrian access has since reopened on Oxford Street
Enbridge Gas and the London Police Service are also currently on scene, and London fire says Enbridge is working to repair the leak.
The cause of the leak remains unknown at this time.
Emergency crews on scene of a natural gas leak at the south east corner of Oxford St & Talbot St. Traffic is impacted in this area. Please avoid it. Pedestrians asked to find alternate route. Working with @lpsmediaoffice @enbridgegas is on scene. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/aKpZG4Oz2I— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 25, 2022
