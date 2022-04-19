Natural gas leak in Strathcona County source of rotten egg smell

Firefighters are responding to a natural gas leak in Strathcona County that is creating a rotten egg smell in the Edmonton area.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to support Strathcona County firefighters at the Imperial Oil Tank Farm at 3910 92 Avenue on the eastern outskirts of the city, around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Fire crews in Edmonton said dispatch received several calls about an odour or a gas leak Monday evening.

The natural gas leak does not pose any risk to the public, EFRS told CTV News Edmonton on scene.

The leak stems from a valving issue that Imperial is working to fix, EFRS added.

According to firefighters, it could take a few days or until the end of the week for Imperial Oil staff to seal the leak.

