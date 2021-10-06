Natural gas pipeline in western Manitoba damaged from excavator

A natural gas pipeline in western Manitoba is damaged after an excavator came into contact with it, forcing Manitoba Hydro to turn off the flow of gas into its distribution system in the Parkland region.

According to a news release from the Crown corporation, the Minell Pipeline was damaged late Tuesday afternoon. This pipeline is located just west of McAuley, Man., and crosses the Saskatchewan-Manitoba boundary.

No one was hurt during this incident, and there is no risk to nearby communities or customers. Hydro noted that natural gas is venting safely into the atmosphere, and staff and emergency personnel are at the site to make sure it stays safe.

The Minell Pipeline serves gas to the Manitoba communities of Russell, Inglis, Roblin, Riding Mountain West, Grandview, Gilbert Plains and Dauphin. Manitoba Hydro expects that residential customers in these areas will not experience any disruption to their service due to the current warm weather and low natural gas usage.

The Crown corporation added that the amount of gas in the pipeline, north of the damage, should also be enough to ensure continued service.

Hydro has dispatched a compressed natural gas trailer to inject natural gas into Dauphin’s distribution system, helping to maintain pressure in the system. The Crown corporation said it’s also looking at getting more gas trailers to provide temporary service to other areas.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba Hydro predicts it will take two to three days to repair the pipeline. A more detailed estimate will be provided once staff conducts a thorough investigation.

Specialized gas crews have been sent to the pipeline and are set to begin repair work on Wednesday morning.