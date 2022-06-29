Natural gas rebates in Alberta to kick in Oct. 1

The Alberta government is finally providing more information on the natural gas rebates promised in the provincial budget.

Starting Oct. 1, consumers connected to the natural gas system and paying a bill directly to a natural gas retailer who uses fewer than 2,500 gigajoules of natural gas per year will be eligible for government rebates.

The rebates will appear directly on your bill and no application will be required.

If the monthly default gas rate goes above $6.50 per GJ, the government will provide a rebate that covers the difference between $6.50 and the regulated rate on a consumption basis.

That means that if the regulated rate goes to $7.50 per GJ, customers will receive a $1 rebate for every GJ used.

Customers on both regulated and fixed rate plans will be eligible.

Customers who use other fuels to heat their homes, such as propane, kerosene, and heating oil, or customers not connected to the natural gas system will also be eligible, and can apply through an application system.

Eligibility limits for each fuel type will be listed on the province’s website.

Information on how to apply will be provided before Oct. 1.

The province has already issued a warning about scammers sending out fraudulent text messages encouraging Albertans to apply for rebates.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud should call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.