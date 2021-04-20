'Nature is healing': Saskatoon Paralympian aims to make adaptive cycling more accessible

A Saskatoon Paralympian has created Saskatchewan's first adaptive mountain bike club to make outdoor exploration more accessible for people with mobility issues.

Three-time Paralympian Lisa Franks says she has always loved being outdoors - but after sustaining a spinal cord injury, she faced numerous challenges when it came to accessing trails throughout the province.

During a trip to Canmore, Alta., she experienced adaptive cycling for the first time, an idea she has now brought to Saskatoon.

“It's just such a good activity and way to get outdoors. Nature is healing, there is no denying that. And to be able to do an activity with my able-bodied friends and family that I can keep up with them, it just really warms my heart. And I want other people to experience that as well,” says Franks.

In order to bring this experience to Saskatchewan, Franks has started a GoFundMe page, with the goal of raising $50,000, to buy new state of the art adaptive bikes that will allow people of all ages to try out the sport.