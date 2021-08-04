Nature Trust of N.B. hits major milestone with the conservation of more than 10,000 acres

The Nature Trust of New Brunswick is marking a major milestone this month with the conservation of more than 10,000 acres of land throughout the province over the course of its more than 30-years of operation.

The landmark was reached through its most recent acquisition of more than 900 acres of picturesque Ross Island at Grand Manan, NB. – for which $1.4 million was raised – a project described as one of the most significant conservation efforts in its history.

“[The nature preserve] contains over 12 kilometres of coastline. It contains salt marshes and wetlands, as well as many bird species, including species at-risk,” says Renata Woodward, the CEO for Nature Trust of New Brunswick. “It fits the criteria for acquiring land for conservation really well.”

It’s the result of a campaign launched by the Nature Trust of New Brunswick called “Conserve (Y)our NB: Protect the Places you Love”, which aims to raise $10 million to increase the number of acres they protect to 15,000 by 2030.

In the last year alone, more than 1,300 acres of land has been preserved throughout the province, including another recent acquisition of the Maugerville Forested Wetland Property.

“I think the fact that we’ve been able to, we’ve been able to garner so much support from volunteers, stewards, donors, and funders. To reach the 10,000 acre milestone is an indication that New Brunswickers care about conservation,” says Peta Fussell, president of the board of directors for the Nature Trust.

“They care about species-at risk, they care about the land that we have in this beautiful province, so, that’s why it’s such an exciting milestone for us.”

It’s a conservation milestone that’s cause for celebration for the New Brunswick organization, but one that they’re also planning to build on.

“We do see our work for the future extending the reach of what the trust does to other areas of the province where we’re not represented yet,” says past president, Wayne Burley.

“So that’s what’s ahead and that’s a great challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”