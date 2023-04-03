Navigating growth of Hespeler at focus of new booklet

A local author is talking about how Hespeler can navigate its future in his new booklet.

Paul Langan gave a presentation at the Hespeler Legion Sunday on the release of his new work: "Hespeler – A Sustainable Community Moving Forward."

The booklet provides ideas on how communities can navigate population growth and also highlights some of the positive projects already happening.

"Where we are now, anytime outside of the GTA, they say population is exploding," said Lagan. "You better be ready. You better have a plan for a sustainable future."

Langan has previously written historical booklets, but says the most recent project is his first time writing about social activism.