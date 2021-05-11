Nazi, confederate flags flying on central Alberta property

Nazi and confederate flags were flying at a property near Breton, Alta., Tuesday.

RCMP have been in contact with the property owner, but the flags were still up on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our investigation continues as to whether this is a criminal act or not,” RCMP said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

According to a neighbour, the person who lives at the property is new to the area.

Breton is around an hour southwest of Edmonton.

It is unknown how long the flags have been up for.