NB Power hoping lights are back on by Christmas as thousands enter third night in the dark

Wednesday night will mark the third evening in the dark for thousands of New Brunswick Power customers, after a wind and rain storm Monday knocked out power to over 129,000 at its peak.

The president of NB Power says they’re working to ensure everyone is back online before Christmas, but can’t make any firm promises.

“We've got lots of incidents and in some cases that can mean a lot of work to connect one customer or one household. And those are the customers that are at most risk of having a later restoration time. If you're in that group, you should prepare,” said Lori Clark, president of NB Power.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, 34,000 customers were still without power. Most are in the Fredericton and Charlotte County areas.

Clark said restoration times have been established, but they are estimates and subject to change. According to the website, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 23, appears to be the latest restoration time, but many estimates are still not available.

Most residents of Harvey Rural Community are powerless as of Wednesday. Trees are hanging off power lines, some so low the branches touch the tops vehicles as they drive underneath. Other trees are on the road, forcing motorists to use one lane.

Mayor Richard Corey says the safety risk is higher now than it was during the height of the storm.

“The weather was good the first day, and then the reality of some of it started to kick in. It wasn't just a power outage. We have poles broken off and hundreds and hundreds of trees down across the lines,” he said. “Then we said, ‘Well, you know, the next thing is they'll be along to start to fix this up.’ Nothing. Nothing.”

He contacted N.B. Emergency Measures Organization for information, but says he was told to look at the NB Power website.

“Well, that's not good enough,” he said. “There's a lot of risk out there right now, and the communication just hasn't been strong.”

All hospitals are back online, which was a priority for NB Power. Resources from Saint John Energy, Edmundston Energy and some private crews have been asked to help with restoration efforts.

The crown corporation said over 700 resources are working on the situation.

