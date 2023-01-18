NB Power worker dead, another hurt after falling from power pole in Hillsborough
A power line technician with NB Power has died and another has been injured while doing restoration work in Hillsborough, N.B., Tuesday night.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Albert Mines Road.
According to RCMP, two workers fell from a power pole. One of the workers died at the scene, while the other worker was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Fire officials also told CTV News that the conditions were icy at the time of the incident.
NB Power says it's collaborating fully in the investigation with WorkSafeNB and the RCMP.
"At NB Power, safety is at the heart of everything we do and we are heartbroken by this incident. Losing a team member is devastating to our entire NB Power family," said Lori Clark, the president and CEO of NB Power, in a news release.
NB Power says no further details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
-
19-year-old clocked driving 192 km/h on Highway 8 in CambridgeA 19-year-old has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving after Cambridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) clocked them speeding at 192 km/h on Highway 8.
-
Guelph man arrested after allegedly masturbating in publicA Guelph man is facing several charges, including sexual assault and committing an indecent act, after he allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in an area where children and youth were present, Guelph police said.
-
Bolton residents advised of heavy police presence near community centreResidents may notice a heavy police presence near a community centre in Bolton on Wednesday.
-
Vehicle hits pedestrian in downtown Sault Ste. MarieA man is in hospital following an incident in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday morning.
-
'A cereal offender': The company behind the TTC 'French toast guy' was just revealedThe air of mystery floating around the TTC’s “french toast guy” has lifted.
-
Investigation launched into Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service member accused of secretly filming womenRCMP are investigating allegations of criminal activity by a member of the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service in Mt. Currie, and CTV News has learned he’s accused of secretly filming women he met on dating apps.
-
OLG issues third quarter gaming revenue to Windsor and Chatham for hosting casinosThe Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has released the totals for the third quarter gaming revenue for casinos in Windsor and Chatham.
-
Man critically injured in shooting on Vancouver's Granville stripPolice are investigating a shooting on Vancouver's Granville strip that left a man critically injured Tuesday night.
-
Police looking for man wanted in downtown sexual assault investigationToronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a downtown sexual assault investigation.