NBLC Championship series heads back to London


The London Lightning lost 110-102 to Windsor in Game 4 of the NBLC Championship Series on May 25, 2023. (Source: London Lightning)

The London Lightning had a chance to clinch another NBLC championship earlier tonight in Windsor.

London missed an opportunity late in the fourth quarter to get back in the game and Windsor was able to hold on for a 110-102 victory -- tying the bet of five series at two games each.

The decisive game five will be played at Bud Gardens Friday night.

