NC Sheriff: 2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others dead Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday. Cybersecurity issue noted in Whistler; all municipal online services paused A B.C. municipality is pausing all online services due to a cybersecurity issue, and the public is asked to be vigilant about calls and emails that appear to come from Whistler officials. Vaccine eligibility age drops to 55 and older in Windsor-Essex There’s been another age drop for overall COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Windsor-Essex. Walmart Canada to open new distribution centre in Moncton in 2022 with 200 workers Walmart Canada is building a new distribution centre in Atlantic Canada to ship fresh and frozen groceries to the retailer's 43 stores in the region.