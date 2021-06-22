NCC Bistro returns to Confederation Park

A pop-up bistro in the heart of downtown Ottawa is back this week.

The National Capital Commission says the NCC Bistro at Confederation Park will return Wednesday. It will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving sandwiches, coffee, ice cream, popsicles, waffles, salads and quiches, as well as beer and wine and other items, in partnership with the Moulin in the Park.

This is the third summer for the bistro at Confederation Park.

A pop-up NCC Bistro at Remic Rapids along the Ottawa River opened last Friday, operating daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. serving summertime treats like hot dogs, veggie dogs, gelato, beer and wine, provided by The Rapids Grill and Patio.

A third pop-up bistro is set to open at Patterson Creek Park in the Glebe, but an opening date has yet to be announced. The Patterson Creek Park location has faced opposition from neighbours who said it would be disruptive to regular users and neighbours of the park.

The NCC had planned to open the Patterson Creek bistro in 2019, but the opening was postponed in 2019 and again in 2020.

A spokesperson for the NCC said they are awaiting "equipment and material deliveries related to the fit up and universal accessibility improvements to the site" before announcing the opening date for the Patterson Creek Park bistro in July.