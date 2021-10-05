NCC board approves new Civic hospital master plan

The plans for the new Ottawa Hospital Civic campus have received another key approval.

The National Capital Commission’s board of directors approved the master site plan for the $2.8-billion project at a meeting Tuesday.

The 50-acre hospital will be situated on federal land between Dow’s Lake and the Central Experimental Farm, so it needed the NCC’s approval.

The planned site area features 44 per cent buildings and hardscape, 22 per cent biuldings with green roof and 34 per cent green space and landscaping.

The board’s approval included a condition that the hospital provide a connection between the planned LRT station at Dow’s Lake and the hospital’s entrance.

On Monday, the city’s planning committee endorsed the master site plan.

The hospital will replace the existing Civic campus about 800 metres away on Carling Avenue. It is due to open in 2028.