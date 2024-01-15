NCC buys former Rideau Street Chapters building

The National Capital Commission has purchased an empty storefront near the corner of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive that was once occupied by Chapters, the NCC has confirmed.

The Chapters on Rideau Street had been in business since 1996, but closed in 2022 when parent company Indigo opened a new store in the CF Rideau Centre mall across the street.

Sources tell CTV News Ottawa that the NCC purchased the property at 47-57 Rideau St. for more than $20 million.

In a statement, the NCC confirmed it had bought the property, but did not disclose the sale price.

"This building was purchased because it is considered part of the National Interest Land Mass (NILM) due to its prominent location along Confederation Boulevard, and its potential to bring new life to this area of the downtown core," the NCC said.

It's unclear what the NCC plans to do with the space, but sources say the Crown corporation will be seeking tenants. The NCC says it is actively engaged in "confidential discussions with a proponent" and expects to be able to provide further details "in the coming weeks."

The NCC is the largest property owner in the national capital region. It owns more than 1,600 properties in Ottawa and Gatineau, including several commercial, residential and heritage buildings, in addition to the capital's six official residences.

According to the NCC's 2022-2023 annual report, commercial property leasing in the last fiscal year brought in $19.8 million in revenue.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson and John Crupi.