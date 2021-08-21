NCC closes Gatineau Park beach this weekend due to lifeguard shortage
Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A popular beach in Gatineau Park is closed due to a lifeguard shortage.
The National Capital Commission says La Peche Lake beach is "closed until further notice" due to the lifeguard shortage for the beach.
No other details were released.
The NCC's O'Brien, Blanchet and Parent Beaches in Gatineau Park are open, along with the Leamy Lake Beach.
⚠️ Notice | La Pêche Lake beach is currently closed until further notice, due to a lifeguard shortage.
This weekend, enjoy the ☀️ at O'Brien, Blanchet and Parent beaches, in #GatineauPark, and at Leamy Lake beach.
Details: https://t.co/jHIUv4p3aU | #GatineauPark pic.twitter.com/luOHoK1ZEg
-
-
-
Riverfest organizers host mini-festival in EloraIt’s not quite Riverfest, but live music is back in Elora.
-
Barn fire in Perth East Ont, causes $1 million in damagesEmergency crews responded to large barn fire in Perth east Ont., Thursday night.
-
Toronto Pearson warns travellers there could be huge delays this weekendIf you're flying into Toronto Pearson this weekend, travellers are being warned to expect a different experience than pre-pandemic times.
-
Ontario warns of a 'difficult' fall and winter due to COVID and paying more at the grocery store: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Crash involving pedestrian under investigation in GuelphGuelph police are investigating a serious collision they say involved a pedestrian.
-
Sneak peek inside new lockers to curb bike theft downtown London, Ont.Cyclists can soon breath a little easier when they visit downtown London.
-
MLHU issues single-day heat alert for SaturdayThanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert for Saturday.