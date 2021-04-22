NCC moves forward with a new chapter for the Library Parcel at LeBreton Flats

It’s a grand plan for LeBreton Flats.

What is one of the most valuable parcels of land in Ottawa, just west of downtown, is one step closer to development.

The National Capital Commission unveiled the final concept plan for LeBreton Flats on Thursday, along with announcing the shortlisted groups to develop, "The Lebreton Flats Library Parcel."

The one hectare space, a strip of land near the new Ottawa Public Library main branch and Library and Archives Canada, will be the first in the redevelopment of Lebreton Flats.

The NCC says three development teams have been shortlisted to compete in the bidding process to develop the land. A main requirement for the parcel of land is 600 residential units, with 180 designated for affordable housing.

"I feel very confident, I feel like this plan is very doable," says Katie Paris, NCC Lebreton Flats Project Manager. "It’s going to be a relatively dense development."

The new development will complement the new central library and the Library and Archives Canada building. NCC says this first step will set the tone for the entire LeBreton Flats development.

"It means that the phasing strategy is really viable this time." Paris tells CTV News Ottawa.

The NCC is using this parcel-by-parcel approach after a joint bid by Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and Local Developer John Ruddy fell apart. That development included an NHL-sized arena.

The NCC says the option for a large facility is still there in the future.

"It could include that arena, it could be a concern hall; it could be an amphitheatre, it could be a lot of things," says Paris.

According to the NCC, the winning development team for the Library Parcel will be announced in January 2022.

Here's a look at the three groups shortlisted to develop the land

Dream LeBreton is a partnership between Dream Asset Management Corporation and Dream Impact Master LP. The Dream LeBreton design team is led by KPMB Architects and Perkins & Will, supported by Two Row Architect and Purpose Building, with PFS Studio as the landscape architect, EllisDon as the construction manager and Innovation Seven as the Indigenous engagement consultant.

One Planet Living LeBreton is a partnership between the Windmill Development Group, Ltd. (Windmill), Epic Investment Services (Epic) and Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation (CCOC), supported by Diamond Schmidt Architects, DTAH Landscape Architects and Ledcor Projects Eastern.