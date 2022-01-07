NCC opening Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation on weekends starting Jan. 15

The National Capital Commission is opening up Queen Elizabeth Driveway to active transportation on weekends this winter.

Starting Jan. 15, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed to vehicles between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue on weekends from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"This closure provides residents living in the densely part of the capital, the opportunity to get outdoors to exercise, while practising safe physical distancing," said the NCC in a statement.

In the event of a heavy snowfall, the NCC says the project could be temporarily interrupted.

NEW | This winter we’ll be providing more outdoor space to help keep everyone active by opening a section of Queen Elizabeth Dr for recreational activity (����).



�� Weekends, 9am to 5pm, starting Jan 15

��From Fifth Ave to Somerset St



Info: https://t.co/OIaFFpaTMW | #ottnews pic.twitter.com/AG8aImZBV1

The NCC opened up Queen Elizabeth Driveway for physically distanced exercise outdoors during the stay-at-home order in January and February 2021. The road was then closed to vehicles on weekends through the winter and spring.

The road was also closed to vehicles between May 3 and June 30 seven days a week.