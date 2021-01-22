Residents will have more room to walk, run and cycle along the Rideau Canal this winter.

The National Capital Commission is opening up a section of Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active use only. Starting Saturday, Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed to vehicle traffic between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

In a statement, the NCC says the road will be open for active use until further notice, but could be temporarily interrupted due to the City of Ottawa's snow removal efforts.

The NCC closed Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicle traffic through the spring, summer and fall to encourage active transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were approximately 600,000 visitors to Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Sir. John A. Macdonald Parkway, Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway and Gatineau Park Parkways through the spring, summer and fall.