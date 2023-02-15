NCC still holds out hope for Rideau Canal Skateway as warm weather lingers

The National Capital Commission hasn't given up on the Rideau Canal Skateway yet, even if there's no skating this week.

The skateway has yet to open this season, making this the longest it has ever gone without skating since it first opened in 1971.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the NCC says the warm weather is keeping the skateway closed for now, but they have yet to cancel the entire season.

"We remain hopeful that we’ll be able to welcome skaters to the skateway this year. We will reassess conditions at the end of the week."

Cancellation would make the 2022-23 season the first time the skateway has never opened in 52 years. The latest opening date for a skating season on record is Feb. 2, 2002.

Above-average temperatures are in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Friday's forecast appears to be a seasonal high of -5 C, but after that, above-average temperatures return. Ottawa has seen much warmer than average weather through the winter so far, with only a handful of days with an average temperature below -10 C.

The NCC says it needs around 10 straight days of temperatures below -10 C to get the ice ready to support the skateway.

This weekend marks the third and final weekend of Winterlude, which runs through Family Day, Feb. 20.