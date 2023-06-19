NCC votes on new name for the SJAM and new rules for front yard gardens: 5 stories to watch in Ottawa this week

A new name for the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be voted on this week, a city committee receives an update on Ottawa's light-rail transit construction and summer arrives in the capital.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

A new name for the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

The National Capital Commission's board of directors will vote this week on a new name for the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Algonquin communities consulted on the new name for the parkway along the Ottawa River in Ottawa's west end are recommending the name Kichi Zībī Mīkan, according to NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum.

Nussbaum unveiled the proposed new name for the parkway in a letter to Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Chief Dylan Whiteduck earlier this month.

"I am thankful for the generosity of the participants, who shared views, stories and cultural references about the area, highlighting the profound connection the Algonquin Anishinabeg maintain with the river and surroundings," Nussbaum said.

Kichi Zībī means great river in the Algonquin language, while mīkan is "road" or "path".

The former Conservative government renamed the Ottawa River Parkway the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in 2012.

If the NCC board of directors approves the new name, a ceremony will be held in the fall.

The NCC board of directors will meet Thursday morning.

New Senators owner visits Ottawa

The new owner of the Ottawa Senators will reportedly visit Ottawa this week.

Senators Sports and Entertainment announced last Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement to sell 90 per cent of the club to the group led by Michael Andlauer.

Postmedia reports Andlauer will visit Ottawa early this week for the first time since the deal was announced.

Andlauer is reportedly hoping to meet with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe during the visit.

Ready for rail? City of Ottawa to provide update on LRT construction

Ottawa's light rail sub-committee will receive an update on construction on the north-south Trillium Line Monday morning, and discuss a report on the rail operational readiness of the system.

The Trillium Line is scheduled to open later this year, running between Bayview Station and Riverside South with a spur to the Ottawa International Airport.

Last week, OC Transpo began testing on the four-kilometre Airport Link between South Keys Station and the airport.

City staff said last month that the hope is to begin testing on the Trillium Line in September.

New rules for little libraries and frontyard gardens

The city of Ottawa is set to write a new chapter for little library boxes at homes across the city.

A report for the Transportation Committee meeting on Thursday recommends updating the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw to allow the little library boxes to be set up on the rights-of-way abutting residential properties. The library boxes would have to remain at least one metre from the curb.

The new rules state the boxes must be between 0.9 metres and 1.1 metres tall, and are not allowed to have permanent foundations.

Staff are also proposing to allow people to grow little gardens on the right-of-way to their property, as long as it's not within one metre of the curb or a tree.

Only soft landscaping will be permitted, with no vegetables, fruits, herbs or noxious weeds and invasive species permitted in gardens in the right-of-way. Residents will only be allowed to hand dig for the installation of the garden.

First day of summer

Ottawa residents will enjoy hot and humid weather conditions for the first days of summer this week.

Summer arrives in Ottawa at 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 33 C on Thursday, and 34 C on Friday and Saturday.

The record for warmest June 22 in Ottawa is 33.5 C, set in 2020. The hottest June 23 was in 1983, with a temperature of 33.3 C.

Environment Canada's summer forecast calls for above-normal temperatures in Ottawa through June, July and August, and below-normal precipitation levels.

The first weekend of summer in Ottawa-Gatineau will include the Tim Hortons Dragon Boat Festival at Mooney's Bay and St. Jean Baptiste Day celebrations in Gatineau next Saturday.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

Ottawa light rail sub-committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Board of Health meeting – 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Environment and Climate Change Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday

National Indigenous Peoples Day

Planning and Housing Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Thursday

National Capital Commission board of directors meeting – 9 a.m.

Transportation Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.