The Saskatchewan NDP is accusing Jim Reiter, the former health minister, of lying about the government’s COVID-19 plan during a Legislative Assembly session one year ago.

At a press conference Thursday, the NDP said it obtained documents through a Freedom of Information request that proves the first draft of the Saskatchewan COVID-19 Preparedness Plan was not distributed throughout the Sask Party until 7:43 p.m. on March 10. That was five hours after Reiter stated the plan was in place multiple times during question period.

The plan was then released to the public on March 11, 2020.

“I am calling on Premier Scott Moe to answer for the former health minister Jim Reiter for lying about the government’s plan for COVID-19” Vicki Mowat, the NDP health critic, said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“The people of Saskatchewan deserve to know why the government chose not to be open and honest about their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In an emailed statement, the Sask Party said the NDP is making several false accusations.

“[This] is a disappointing politicization of the early efforts of public health officials to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

Mowat said it’s disgraceful for a government to say one thing, and do something else. She said they should have been transparent.

“They have a responsibility when it comes to a global pandemic to be planning for our safety. The implications are that they didn't have a plan when they said they did,” Mowat said.

The Sask Party highlighted a quote from Reiter from March 10, 2020 during question period, in which he said he had been part of numerous meetings with public health officials. He also said the emergency preparedness plan was being tweaked for the coronavirus.