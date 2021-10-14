NDP bill for abortion clinic buffer zones defeated in House
Staff
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
An NDP bill, which would have created protest buffer zones around abortion clinics in Manitoba, has been defeated.
NDP House Leader Nahanni Fontaine’s bill would have protected access to abortion services and ban pro-life protesters from coming within certain distances of clinics. The bill also would have created buffer zones around the homes of service providers and school sites.
All PC members in the house voted against the bill.
“It’s disappointing that the Manitoba Conservatives decided this morning to get up in the Chamber and vote against protecting Manitobans right to safely access reproductive health,” said Fontaine.
She said she will continue to introduce the bill until it passes. A previous attempt was defeated in 2018.
