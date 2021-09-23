NDP Blake Desjarlais wins in Edmonton Griesbach
For the first time ever the Edmonton Griesbach riding is not held by a Conservative after NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais defeated incumbent Kerry Diotte.
On Twitter the 27-year-old MP-elect wrote that he's going to fight for affordable housing, universal pharma-care and cheaper cellphone and internet options.
"I promise to bring your voice to Ottawa. I promise to fight for the issues that matter to you here at home and across Canada. I promise to bring truth in our shared journey of reconciliation," Desjarlais tweeted.
Tansi friends,
The final results are in and I can finally say -- we did it!
Alongside my future NDP colleagues, I am committed to fighting for people in our community and across Canada.#cdnpoli
NDP MLA Janis Irwin tweeted her support Wednesday evening saying, "We've put our trust in someone who will be here for us."
It’s official!
We have elected a 27-year-old, two-spirit Indigenous MP here in Edmonton Griesbach.
This is our Alberta.
We’ve put our trust in someone who will be here for us.
I’m so damn proud of you, @DesjarlaisBlake.
I can’t wait to see all you accomplish, my friend.
�� pic.twitter.com/aE559NTXs8
Desjarlais is two-spirit and a member of the Fishing Lake Métis Settlement.