NDP Blake Desjarlais wins in Edmonton Griesbach

For the first time ever the Edmonton Griesbach riding is not held by a Conservative after NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais defeated incumbent Kerry Diotte.

On Twitter the 27-year-old MP-elect wrote that he's going to fight for affordable housing, universal pharma-care and cheaper cellphone and internet options.

"I promise to bring your voice to Ottawa. I promise to fight for the issues that matter to you here at home and across Canada. I promise to bring truth in our shared journey of reconciliation," Desjarlais tweeted.

NDP MLA Janis Irwin tweeted her support Wednesday evening saying, "We've put our trust in someone who will be here for us."

We have elected a 27-year-old, two-spirit Indigenous MP here in Edmonton Griesbach.



Desjarlais is two-spirit and a member of the Fishing Lake Métis Settlement.