NDP call on government officials to address lack of cell service in northern Sask. communities

Betty Nippi-Albright, along with other members of the NDP called on the Saskatchewan government to address the lack of cell service in Northern Saskatchewan communities, like Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation.

"I was shocked and appalled, that this community of over 1000 people on reserve do not have cell coverage.” said Nippi-Albright

They were joined by Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation Chief Leon Crookedneck, who emphasized that lack of cellular service is dangerous.

"The number one thing is safety and we have no cell service to contact emergency resources that we need,” said Crookedneck.

Regina-Rosemont MLA Trent Wotherspoon, agreed with Crookedneck, saying that cell service is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.

“The fact of the matter is, in 2022 connectivity like cell phone coverage isn't a luxury, it's an essential service and it's about basic safety and security,” Wotherspoon said.

Nippi-Albright mentioned the government is close to completing new cell towers in the province, but are missing indigenous communities.

“In the fall, this government announced they're in the final stages of creating 74 new cell towers. Yet there is not one cell tower near an indigenous community.”

Nippi-Albright added this is just another example of how indigenous communities are being treated

“This example is systemic racism and how certain citizens in this province are treated as second class citizens,” said Nippi-Albright.

In a statement to CTV News, crown investments corporation minister Don Morgan said the government understands the importance of wireless communications for people in rural and remote area, adding "although SaskTel's wireless network reaches over 99 per cent of the population of the province, we recognize that there are areas of Saskatchewan that remain underserved."

Morgan also said the government has been actively working with the Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation through the SaskTel Community Partnership Program since 2013, along with an application to a federal program in 2020.

"Despite submitting its proposal nearly two years ago, SaskTel has still not received a response on its application to support Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation. We urge the federal government to work with SaskTel to improve wireless coverage across northern Saskatchewan," the statement reads.

CTV News also reached out to the federal government regarding the Universal Broadband fund and is awaiting a response.