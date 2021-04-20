NDP calls for removal of anti-mask billboard near Estevan

A billboard near Estevan is attracting attention around town and in the Legislature.

The billboard attacks mask-wearing in classrooms and other COVID-19 health measures. The leader of the Saskatchewan’s NDP questioned the objective of the advertisements, and those behind it.

“This is the law right now and it’s about keeping people safe. It makes zero sense for us to be having people advertising against laws and against public safety,” said Ryan Meili.

SaskTel confirmed the sign is located on the property of one of its authorized dealers. The sign structure also displays the SaskTel logo above the electronic messaging. SaskTel said it doesn’t own the sign so nothing can be done about it.

“When it comes to SaskTel, they should be talking to the owner of that billboard or if it belongs to them, they certainly shouldn’t be advertising alongside messages that are against public health orders,” said Meili.

It’s not known who owns the electronic billboard. CTV News contacted the helpline for the authorized SaskTel dealer but was told no one was available to talk.