NDP calls on province to return to daily COVID-19 reporting

On the first day of spring session at the Saskatchewan Legislature, the opposition NDP called on the provincial government to return to daily COVID-19 reporting.

The province moved to weekly reporting one month ago.

“This is a political decision,” NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said during Question Period on Monday. “Of course the [health] minister has the numbers, he just won’t share them. On Feb. 7, the health minister decided to cease all daily reporting of COVID-19 data making it impossible for Saskatchewan people to conduct individual risk assessments.”

Health Minister Paul Merriman said it was a clinical decision made by Dr. Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer

“Provincially we are at 91 per cent capacity of our overall health care system,” Merriman said. “This is in a much better position than we were certainly in the fall and that number continues to go down. We have some challenges, certainly, within our health care system but I know our health care workers can rise to the challenges.”

The most recent data showed 44 COVID-19 related deaths in the final week of February. Hospitalizations were down and the number of intensive care patients was up slightly.

“We all want the pandemic to be over, but giving people less information about what is going on in our hospitals and our ICUs, no information on death rates does not make any sense at this time,” Mowat said. “How does the minister think that Saskatchewan people can keep themselves safe when the government is deliberately withholding the information that families need?”

Merriman said the province is being transparent with its data by releasing a detailed epi report each week.

Premier Scott Moe said weekly reporting will continue.

“This also provides a number of resources now that are available in public health to start to regain some focus on some of the other important work that public health does across the province,” Moe said.

The next COVID-19 data is scheduled to be released on Thursday.