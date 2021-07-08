NDP calls on Sask. government to lower insurance rates by using SGI reserve funding

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for government-owned SGI to lower its rates following the release of the Saskatchewan Auto Fund's 2021 Annual Report.

The report, released Tuesday, has the crown corporation's reserves sitting at $1.1 billion, a surplus the NDP wants to see used to lower auto insurance rates.

"The fund is overvalued at 156 per cent, to me it's common sense to return money to folks, as we saw with the cheques, and keep rates more affordable for people in Saskatchewan," said NDP Opposition Critic for SGI Aleana Young, referring to the approximately 709,000 rebate cheques given to SGI ratepayers earlier this year.

SGI has also recently applied to the Rate Review Panel to increase rates for half the population while decreasing them for the other half.

Don Morgan, the Minister in Charge of SGI, said the reserve amount is based on the recommendation of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the government is not currently in a position for additional rebates.

"It would not be consistent with the reserve requirements to pay out any more at this point and time, IFRS is being changed and updated so there may be changes to the recommendations over the next while so we'll adopt a cautious approach," Morgan said. "We'll reassess over the next number of months and determine whether it's appropriate to pay it out or adjust premiums."

A total of $285 million in rebate cheques were given out to SGI ratepayers.