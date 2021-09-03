NDP calls on Sask. government to reconvene legislature in wake of COVID-19 spike

Saskatchewan’s Leader of the Opposition is calling on the provincial government to reconvene the legislature as COVID-19 cases spike.

NDP leader Ryan Meili wrote a letter to Premier Scott Moe, requesting an emergency sitting for MLAs to discuss the worsening pandemic.

During a news conference in Saskatoon on Friday, Meili said Moe “gave up” and “took the summer off” from the pandemic.

“Scott Moe has got a lot to answer for on why he made the decisions he has and why he refuses to take action,” Meili said.

“Despite the calls from every expert to get the Delta wave under control, why he’s perfectly happy to let the fourth wave roll over our health care system, roll over the province and take dozens and dozens of lives.”

On Friday, Saskatchewan saw 418 new cases – its largest single-day increase since December.

The province, however, said the legislative assembly will reconvene in October as planned.

In a prepared statement, it said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and respond accordingly under the guidance of Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and other public health officials.

Meili said an early return would provide the opportunity for MLAs to pass legislation implementing vaccine requirements in the health and education sectors and in public places.

