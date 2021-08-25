NDP campaign trail stops in Essex
The leader of the New Democrats made a stop in Amherstburg, Tuesday evening.
Jagmeet Singh paid a visit to NDP Tracey Ramsey’s campaign office.
Ramsey is the NDP candidate in the riding of Essex for this years federal election. She’s running against conservative incumbent Chris Lewis, Liberal Audrey Festeryga, Green Party Nancy Panchesan, and PPC’s Beth Charron-Rowberry.
Singh was greeted by approximately 60 supporters.
Some of the issues he touched on Tuesday included pharmacare, investing in health care, and the housing crisis.
“A crisis that’s actually hitting here in Amherstburg, hitting people in Essex,” says Singh.
“We used to think of this as a problem for big cities but it’s impacting everyone across Canada. I hear people talking about how hard it is to find a place they can afford.”
The leader of the NDP is expected to make an announcement on affordability in Windsor, Wednesday morning.
