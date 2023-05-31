NDP, Green Party name candidates for Portage-Lisgar byelection

The NDP and Green Party have named their candidates for the Portage-Lisgar byelection.

The NDP’s Lisa Tessier-Burch and Green Party’s Nicolas Geddert are vying for the seat previously held by Candice Bergen.

According to the Green Party of Manitoba’s website, Geddert is a community organizer and volunteer. His work includes his involvement with the Community Roots Resource Centre, 1JustCity fundraising committee, Spence Neighbourhood Association and Holistic Housing Committee.

Geddert is also a youth basketball coach, and the communications chair and Winnipeg regional representative for the Green Party of Manitoba.

“Nicolas is committed to community development, youth empowerment, and innovative housing solutions,” the website says.

“As a Green, he values ecologically minded policy and economic responsibility, with a focus on science and community-based politics.”

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out for more information on Tessier-Burch.

Geddert and Tessier-Burch join Conservative candidate Branden Leslie, People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and Liberal candidate Kerry Smith in the race.

The seat was previously held by Bergen, who stepped down as a member of parliament earlier this year.

The byelection takes place on June 19.