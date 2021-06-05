NDP holding annual convention virtually, planning policies and platforms

Alberta’s official opposition is holding its annual convention virtually, discussing party policies and platforms.

Among the issues the party debated is reducing carbon emissions, reconnecting with rural voters and rejecting the UCP’s proposed K-12 school curriculum.

The curriculum has received criticism from school boards across the province, with many saying they will not pilot it.

“What we’ve learned, as a party, is that we need to re-emphasize, again, the importance of our public health, we need to listen to each other, we need to find ways to support each other,” said Rachel Notley, Alberta’s NDP leader.

“Most important going forward, what we know is going to be critical, is finding an economic recovery that includes all Albertans and that creates jobs for all Albertans.”

The NDP also passed a resolution saying they would bring in paid sick leave legislation if they for the next government.