NDP Leader begins three-day tour of northern Ontario

Jagmeet Singh, Canada’s NDP Leader, began a three-day tour of northern Ontario on Sunday.

Sunday morning Singh along with NDP Carol Hughes toured Canada’s first off-grid radio station and met with the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising.

Sunday evening Singh and Hughes will be at Knowhere Public House on Elm Street in Greater Sudbury to discuss the concerns of people in the north.

Continuing the tour in Sudbury on Monday, Singh will attend a lunch hosted by Club d'Âge d'Or de la Vallée to discuss the concerns of seniors and their families before touring Collège Boréal.

He will then head to Thunder Bay.