NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes first stop in Sask. at Cowessess First Nation
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is visiting Cowessess First Nation Friday morning, making his first stop in Saskatchewan on day 6 of the federal campaign trail.
In June, Cowessess announced it had located 751 unmarks gravesites on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School site.
It later became one of the first Indigenous communities to gain jurisdiction of its children in care under federal law.
Singh arrived in Cowessess around 11 a.m. local time and shook hands with Chief Cadmus Delorme and band councillors. He is meeting privately with Delorme on Friday morning.
The NDP leader will then visit the gravesite of the former Mareival Residential School on Friday afternoon.
Scheduled media availabilities were delayed due to inclement weather.
The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.
More to come…
