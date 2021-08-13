iHeartRadio

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, spouse Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu expecting first child

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and spouse Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu announced Thursday the pair is expecting their first child.

"We are having a baby!!!!" Singh announced on social media. "(Kaur Sidhu) and I are so excited for this new adventure!"

Singh, 42, and Kaur Sidhu, 31, were married in February 2018.

Gurkiran Kaur is a fashion designer and co-founder of Jangiiro, a Punjabi clothing line, which was also co-founded by her sister.

The announcement of Singh's impending fatherhood comes on the heels of an election call which sources have said will likely happen Sunday.

