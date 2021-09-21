NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wins Burnaby South riding in B.C. for 3rd time

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has won his B.C. riding of Burnaby South, according to the CTV News Decision Desk.

Speaking to supporters on Monday night, Singh pledged to keep pushing Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government on progressive issues.

"We are going to continue fighting for you just the same way we fought for you during the pandemic," he said, pointing to the NDP's pressure to increase emergency benefits and wage subsidies.

"We are going to keep fighting to make sure the super-wealthy pay their fair share … so the burden doesn't fall on you and your families."

As party leader, Singh has crisscrossed the country campaigning on promises of affordability and bold action on climate change.

Early results indicated his party made modest gains on Monday. The NDP was leading or elected in 27 seats as of 10 p.m., three more than the party held at dissolution.

Singh was first elected to the Burnaby South riding in 2019 during a byelection, after he was elected party leader.

The NDP strong-hold was created in 2015 from two other ridings that had also been strongholds for the party.

Nestled in the heart of Metro Vancouver, residents of Burnaby South are feeling the impact of the region’s housing affordability crisis, even though the average household income is $100,000. Of the riding’s nearly 130,000 people, 63 per cent are homeowners and 37 per cent are renters.

Singh, one of only two federal party leaders who’s racialized, won in a riding where 71 per cent identify as a visible minority.

The riding neighbours Burnaby North-Seymour, the end-point of the Trans Mountain Pipeline, where many residents and the city government have voiced opposition to the planned pipeline expansion.