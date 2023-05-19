NDP Leader Rachel Notley promises $1.87 billion for Edmonton infrastructure projects

The Alberta NDP is promising $1.87 billion for several infrastructure projects in the provincial capital if it wins the May 29 election.

In a speech to supporters, NDP Leader Rachel Notley says the money would help with building a hospital in southern Edmonton and her party would explore opportunities to speed up construction.

Notley says it would help in the planning and designing of a stand-alone Stollery Children’s Hospital.

She says the money would support other projects in the city, including a grant-funding program to create affordable housing, revitalize the downtown and improve and build new schools.

Notley says the projects are to create more than 7,800 jobs over the next three years.

Election surveys suggest Edmonton is safe territory for the NDP while the rural areas are strong for the UCP.

Calgary is considered to be the key battleground of the election.