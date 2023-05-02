NDP Leader Rachel Notley promises health-care improvements on second day of campaign
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says her government would expand the hours of medical clinics as part of an overall plan to improve health care in the province.
Notley made the promise in Calgary on the second day of the provincial election campaign.
The writ was issued Monday with voting day to be held on May 29.
Notley reiterated a promise that an NDP government would create family health teams that ensure every Albertan has access to a family doctor, as well as nurse practitioners, mental health therapists, pharmacists, social workers and dietitians.
She says the plan would also decrease pressure on the emergency departments at hospitals and ambulances.
Alberta's health system, like others across Canada, faces staffing shortages, ambulance bottlenecks and long wait lists for some surgeries in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.
-
"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activitiesWhoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heistA Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to moveThe Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good HopeOttawa firefighters quickly brought a fire at an Ottawa shelter under control Wednesday afternoon.
-
Transit Windsor getting ready for special events in DetroitFor the many concert goers and sports fans, Transit Windsor is bringing back the special events service to Detroit.
-
Lightfoot's impact felt in his hometown of Orillia, Ont. as fans mourn and celebrate his lifeFans of Gordon Lightfoot are mourning his death and revelling in his life in his hometown of Orillia, Ont., after news of his passing broke Monday evening.
-
Leadership conference in Sudbury hears from world record holderWednesday in Sudbury, Scott Hammell, a four-time Guinness World record holder, escape artist and magician, was the keynote speaker at a high school leadership conference.
-
Lethbridge residents try to beat the heat amid scorching hot springWeather in Lethbridge may be hot, but there are still plenty of people who have to slather on the sunscreen and head outside for their jobs.