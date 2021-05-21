NDP leader Singh pitches strategy to fight housing crisis

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says the nation is facing a housing crisis.

It existed before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pandemic has made it worse, he told CTV Saskatoon's Sean Leslie.

Singh says graduates and young families are having a hard time finding a place to live.

He told Leslie what factors he believes are behind the problem - and why he party has pledged to spend $14 billion over 10 years to build 500,000 new homes.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.