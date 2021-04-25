NDP Leaders hold save Laurentian town hall

Talks continue surrounding the job and program cuts at Laurentian University.

On Saturday, a town hall meeting was held virtually by members of the NDP.

Party Leader Jagmeet Singh along with northern MP’s and MPP’s including Charlie Angus, Carole Hughes, France Gélinas, and Jamie West took a stand for northern Ontario’s largest academic institution.

“It should have never got to this, but this is where we are and we can not let things get worse. We have to save Laurentian. We have to save the programs. We have to save what it means to the francophone community indigenous community to young people to the north we have to fight back,” says Singh.

Over 100 people attended the zoom meeting which focused on calling for a pause of the Companies' Creditor Arrangement Act (CCAA).

There were also many questions on how those impacted get a voice at the table where decisions are being made.

“I’ve done CCAA type stuff in two countries and I’ve never seen anything in such secrecy such lack of consultation. Even the most-worst of employers that we had in the private sector that went CCAA like Algoma steel, like Stelco, it was always done with a seat at the table for the workers,” says Leo Gerard, retired United Steel Workers President.

“And who is going to be on the creditors committee as this moves forward?”



The NDP party is encouraging people to add their names to the Save Laurentian University Page on the NDP website.