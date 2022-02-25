NDP motion suggestion billion-dollar solution to surgery backlog

Cathy Mott had hoped to be going under the knife for her hip replacement surgery by now, but over a year later, she’s still waiting.

“Going down stairs is terrifying. My family does all the housework, and I must sit when cooking. I would really like to work outside my home, but I simply couldn’t hold a job being like this,” says the Ingersoll native.

Mott and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath held a news conference Friday to talk about the one million Ontarians currently waiting for surgery.

A problem exacerbated by the pandemic, but worse in rural and small-town hospitals, says Horwath, who is proposing a $1.3 billion infusion of provincial money to get the health care system caught up.

“For all of Ontario, but with a specific focus on rural and small-town Ontario, because we know that for too long the consideration for communities like Ingersoll, has been way at the back of the line,” says the leader of Ontario’s official opposition party.

While he wouldn’t turn down more money for Ontario’s smaller hospitals, Andrew Williams, who leads hospitals in Stratford, Clinton, Seaforth, and St. Marys, says the surgery backlog isn’t really worse in rural Ontario.

It’s proportional, as all Ontario hospitals have endured the same provincial directives, around suspending surgeries, during the worst parts of the pandemic.

“We do have a significant backlog that we need to address. We’re committed to, in the coming months, to work with other hospitals, with the ministry and Ontario Health to try to start to address that volume,” says Williams, CEO of the Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance.

“The system has to be looked at in its totality when making investments. Because, there’s a lot of areas that will benefit, from a hospital’s perspective, with stronger on the ground resources,” he continues.

The NDP expects to force a vote on Monday on their $1.3 billion plan to clear Ontario’s surgery backlog.

Mott, who is also on a waiting list for a hysterectomy, knows how she’d vote.

“Ontario may be open for business, but the backlogs created by the current government, have closed me down for longer than good business practices would have allowed,” says the Ingersoll mother, and former town councillor.

Doug Ford says no Ontario government has invested more in healthcare, than his. The NDP $1.3 billion motion hits the legislature on Monday.