NDP nominates Angella MacEwen as federal candidate in Ottawa Centre
Angella MacEwen will carry the NDP flag in Ottawa Centre in the next election.
MacEwan won the nomination to represent the downtown Ottawa riding when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls the federal election.
"I am so excited to be selected as your candidate in the next federal election," said MacEwan while accepting the nomination.
MacEwen is a senior economist with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, and co-chair of the Trade Justice Network.
"Friends, I know that our shared vision for hope is just around the corner. I know that together we can win back this seat and fight for the fair economic policies that are country needs," said MacEwan on Sunday.
"The current government has not fulfilled everything they promised in 2015."
The late Paul Dewar served as Ottawa Centre MP between 2006 and 2015.
Ottawa Centre Liberal MP and infrastructure minister Catherine McKenna has announced she will not seek re-election in the next federal election. The Liberals have not selected a candidate to run in Ottawa Centre.
