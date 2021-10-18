NDP opposition calling for COVID-19 vaccine plan for Sask. kids
The NDP opposition is calling on the provincial government to make a COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan for children age five to 11, for when vaccines become approved and available for children.
“They can create a pre-registration plan to ensure that the process occurs as quickly and as smoothly as possible,” said Carla Beck, NDP MLA, in a press conference on Monday.
Dr. Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, said it’s likely children in this age range will be eligible for the vaccines by the end of November. He said the SHA and the ministry of health are working with other partners to make plans to vaccinate children.
“Where those vaccines will happen will depend on the context,” he said. “It could be SHA-run clinics, other settings, pharmacies, as well as family-based clinics.”
Shahab said the logistical details will be announced closer to the date.
“Parents who have children (age) five to 11 should be making plans about being aware of that and getting their children vaccinated as soon as they are available,” said Shahab.
