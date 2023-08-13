NDP promise to rebuild Brandon community centre
Manitoba's NDP party is promising to rebuild a Brandon community centre if elected this October.
Party leader Wab Kinew was in Brandon Sunday, pledging to rebuild the Park Community Centre he becomes Manitoba's next premier.
"This is an important community centre to people in Brandon for many reasons, but to me it's always good to come back because we usually have some good barbecues here," said Kinew at the announcement.
The City of Brandon has been struggling to find the money needed to renovate the community centre. An application for funding to the Manitoba Government was rejected.
The Manitoba NDP are promising to invest up to $1 million to rebuild the Park Community Centre. Plans for the new building would include a new childcare centre. Kinew said his government would work with the city and the community to design a space that best serves the needs of the community.
"The Manitoba NDP is a party of builders, and we look forward to building a new community centre here," Kinew said.
Manitobans go to the polls on October 3.
-
Sizzling hot spell settles over B.C., adding to wildfire woesWildfire crews battling several major blazes around British Columbia had a busy but not overwhelming weekend, although the BC Wildfire Service says challenging conditions could arrive within days as heat and powerful winds settle over the southern half of the province.
-
Bruce Power pride on 20-year blackout anniversaryThe 2003 blackout, North America’s largest, knocked power out to over 50 million people.
-
Manitoba minister attacks NDP and union in video about liquor stores strikeManitoba's minister responsible for the province's liquor and lotteries corporation says people who are upset they can't buy alcohol due to a strike by staff at Crown-owned liquor stores should blame "the NDP and their union friends."
-
Altercation at Timmins safe injection siteThe Timmins Police Service has confirmed an ‘assaultive altercation’ occurred at Safe Health Site Timmins on Saturday.
-
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in CanadaA new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
-
Several fraud complaints reported about door-to-door sales: CKPSChatham-Kent police are warning the public after receiving several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring the contracts.
-
41-year-old man charged, stolen property recovered in traffic stop: RCMPA 41-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle stop let to the recovery of stolen property.
-
Barrie mayor, PIE Pizza team up to help students in needThe Mayor of Barrie and a local pizza restaurant chain are partnering to help underprivileged children get school supplies.
-
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfiresThe Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith immediately as wildfires spread near the communities.