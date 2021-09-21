NDP’s Niki Ashton secures fifth straight win in Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

The NDP were able to hold Manitoba’s northernmost riding during Monday’s federal election.

As of Monday at midnight, Niki Ashton had received 42.1 per cent of the vote in the Churchill-Keewatinook Aski riding, according to CTV’s Decision Desk.

Ashton has represented the riding since 2008.

Charlotte Larocque with the Conservative Party and Shirley Robinson with the Liberal Party have both received 24.8 per cent of the vote as of midnight on Monday.

During the campaign, Robinson was endorsed by Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee during a campaign stop for NDP leader Jagmeet Singh in Winnipeg. Dumas said the endorsement of Robinson was not about choosing the Liberals over the NDP, but rather endorsing Indigenous candidates for the election and for the region.