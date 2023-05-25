NDP says its first steps would focus on affordability, jobs and pensions if elected
NDP Leader Rachel Notley says her first three pieces of legislation would focus on saving Albertans money, creating good paying jobs and protecting pensions if her party forms government.
She says her government would also work to deliver better health care and education for Albertans.
Election day is on Monday.
If elected, Notley says her first piece of legislation would be the “Save Albertans Money Act,” which would include measures to lower the cost of utility bills, auto insurance, children's activities and tuition.
She says Bill 2 would be an “Investment Certainty Act,” which would repeal the sovereignty act, introduce new tax credits and eliminate taxes for small businesses.
The third piece of legislation would be a pension protection act, which Notley says would safeguard the retirement savings of Albertans by preventing any future government from leaving the Canada Pension Plan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2023.
